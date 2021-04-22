COVID-19 exposure alert issued for Langely barbershop and schools

Fraser Health advises anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested

Fraser Health has issued more COVID-19 alerts for Langley, including school exposures and a public exposure in Aldergrove.

On Tuesday, the Langley School District sent a letter to families of Richard Bulpitt Elementary to inform them an individual within the school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

The next day that message was shared with families of Willoughby Elementary, Shortreed Community Elementary, Walnut Grove Secondary, and Langley Secondary schools.

Staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with the case will receive further direction to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, Fraser Health advised.

READ MORE: All eligible educators to be vaccinated by Sunday, says Langley teachers’ president

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

A COVID-positive individual was at Richard Bulpitt Elementary on April 13 and 14, at Willoughby Elementary on April 15 and 16, at Shortreed Community Elementary on April 19, at Walnut Grove Secondary on April 13, 14, 15, and 16, and at Langley Secondary on April 12 and 13, according to Fraser Health.

Registration is open for individuals 25+, Indigenous people 18+ and people who are clinically extremely vulnerable with letters. Register NOW at https://t.co/tnJVWfZB0c If you're 40+, you can also book a vaccine at an eligible pharmacy now.#BCimmUNITY #COVIDvaccine pic.twitter.com/dsYmbebeot — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) April 22, 2021

The latest round of exposures sees 16 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list, in addition to two independent schools that recorded exposures in recent days that were previously reported.

On Wednesday, the health authority also listed a public exposure notice for a barbershop in Aldergrove.

Fraser Health says they issue a public alert when they are unable to reach or identify all individuals potentially exposed via contact tracing.

READ MORE: $6,500 donated to the Aldergrove Starfish Backpack Program

The public exposure is listed for the Babylon Barbershop (27094 Fraser Hwy.) for the dates of April 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17.

“If you have been [at this location] at the times of possible exposure, it does not mean you will develop COVID-19,” Fraser Health explained.

“The possible exposures listed [for this business] are believed to be low risk but, out of an abundance of caution, Public Health asks anyone who may have visited [Babylon Barbershop] on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms.”

There is no known risk to anyone who visited the business outside of the specified dates and times, according to the health authority.

We’ve identified a possible public COVID-19 exposure in #Aldergrove. Public Health recommends self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 if you were at Babylon Barbershop on the dates/times listed here: https://t.co/OUBu4A4uXc pic.twitter.com/kKo3hBc5AB — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) April 21, 2021

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to seek testing and to isolate.

Fraser Health said they do not list public exposure alerts for a business if they believe they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure.

For a list of current public exposures visit www.fraserhealth.ca/covid19exposure for school exposures visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures

AldergroveCoronavirusLangley