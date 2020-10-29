COVID-19 exposure issued for R.E. Mountain Secondary in Langley

R.E. Mountain Secondary (Langley School District)

A COVID-19 exposure has been issued for another Langley school.

On Wednesday night, the Langley School District sent families of R.E. Mountain Secondary (7633 202A St.) a letter informing them about an exposure at the school.

READ MORE: No ‘safe six’ for household gatherings in Fraser Health as region leads B.C. in COVID cases

“This notice does not mean that your child has been exposed to COVID-19,” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

An individual with COVID-19 was at the secondary on Oct. 13, 14 and 15, according to Fraser Health.

The health authority said it has initiated contact tracing and those individuals identified as needing to self-isolate or self-monitor will be contacted directly by the public health team.

“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” Fraser Health said.

The latest alert brings the total number of current school exposures to four.

Belmont elementary remains on the list for exposures on Oct. 14 and 15, Brookswood secondary for exposures on Oct. 15 and 16, and Langley Secondary for exposures on Oct. 14 and 15.

READ MORE: Six Langley schools now on COVID-19 exposure list

Schools that have been removed from the list of exposures are Dorothy Peacock Elementary, H.D. Stafford Middle School, Douglas Park Elementary, and Gordon Greenwood Elementary.

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Coronavirus

Most Read