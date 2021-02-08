COVID-19 exposure letters to 7 different Langley schools, grocery store employee tests positive

Fraser Health does not have any public exposure events listed for Langley

As of Monday morning there were 14 schools in Langley on Fraser Health’s COVID exposure list, including one independent school.. (Image courtesy CDC)

The local district has sent home COVID-19 exposure letters to seven different Langley schools, while over the weekend, a grocery story also reported an exposure.

On Sunday evening Langley School District sent families of Gordon Greenwood Elementary, Richard Bulpitt Elementary, R.C. Garnett Demonstration School, Simonds Elementary/U-Connect, West Langley Elementary, Willoughby Elementary and Walnut Grove Secondary schools.

“If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es),” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

“Our district is committed to transparency and we will continue to notify our school community of COVID-19 exposures at our schools as soon as public health informs us.”

A COVID-positive individual was at Gordon Greenwood Elementary School (99175 206 St.)on Feb. 4; at Richard Bulpitt Elementary (20965 77A Ave.) on Feb. 3; at R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary (7096 201 St.) on Feb. 3; at Simonds Elementary (20190 48 Ave.) on Jan. 28; West Langley Elementary (9403 212 St.)on Feb. 4; Willoughby Elementary (20766 80 Ave.) on Jan. 29; and Walnut Grove Secondary (8919 Walnut Grove Dr.) on Feb. 5, according to Fraser Health.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” they said. “The person involved has been isolated.”

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to the following school communities today: Gordon Greenwood, Richard Bulpitt, RC Garnett, Simonds/U-Connect, West Langley, Willoughby, Walnut Grove. Read here: https://t.co/WYzTa2UcZa #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/ir7VzzEpJl — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) February 8, 2021

The health authority has initiated contact tracing.

“Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19,” they said.

They ask parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Monday morning there were 14 schools in Langley on Fraser Health’s COVID exposure list, including one independent school.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

Meanwhile, Loblaw reported an exposure event at one of its Langley grocery stores.

On Saturday, the parent company said a staff member at Hakam’s Your Independent Grocer (20678 Willoughby Centre Dr.) tested positive for coronavirus.

“The last day the team member worked was on Feb. 2,” Loblaw said.

Fraser Health has not listed the grocery story as a site of public exposure; There are no active public exposure events listed for Langley.

