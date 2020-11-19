COVID-19 exposure notice posted for 10 flights through B.C. from Nov. 6 to 16

BC Centre for Disease Control says 10 B.C. flights with possible exposures, 9 domestic

The BC Centre for Disease Control has released an COVID-19-exposure notice for 10 flights through the province.

Nov 11, WestJet 711, Toronto to Vancouver

Nov 11, WestJet 3320, Vancouver to Kelowna

Nov 12, Air Canada 554, Vancouver to Los Angeles

Nov 13, Air Canada/Jazz 8571, Regina to Vancouver

Nov 15, Flair 8512, Vancouver to Toronto

Nov 16, Swoop 406, Toronto to Abbotsford

Nine of these flights were domestic, and one was from Vancouver to Los Angeles. Passengers on Vancouver, Abbotsford and Kelowna bound flights are all on the possible-exposure list.

Flights via Flair, Air Canada, North Cariboo Air, WestJet and Swoop are listed.

Passengers seated in the affected rows are considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case.

People who may have been exposed should go to the BCCDC website for more details.

