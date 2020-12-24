Walnut Grove Secondary has seen a recent COVID exposure according to a letter sent home to families. (Black Press Media files)

COVID-19 exposures announced at Walnut Grove Secondary and Langley Fundamental

Though students are on break until Jan. 5, there are 10 schools on the Fraser Health exposure list

Two more exposures at Langley schools were added to Fraser Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures on Dec. 23.

The local district shared letters online that a COVID-19 positive person was at Walnut Grove Secondary School (8919 Walnut Grove Dr.) on Dec. 10 and 11.

Additionally, another member of the Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary school (21250 42 Ave) community has tested positive for COVID-19 and was at the school on Dec. 18.

According to Fraser Health, they are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

READ MORE: Fraser Health adds two more Langley schools to list of COVID exposures

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19. The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” the health authority said.

Should Public Health identify any staff or student who require to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, they will be contacted directly.

The health authority asks families to “follow current public health orders, including not gathering with anyone outside of your household, only traveling for essential purposes, and wearing a mask in all indoor public places.”

Schools are currently on winter break. Classes are scheduled to resume Jan. 5.

As of Thursday morning there were 10 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s list of school exposures.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Rural South Surrey blaze closes stretch of 176 Street
Next story
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

Just Posted

Langley RCMP Cpl. Julie Bion peered over a pile of donations stuffed in the back seat of an RCMP patrol cruiser at the Saturday, Dec. 19 Pack the Police Car event held at Willoughby Town Centre to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: First fill-the-police-car fundraiser generates big donations

Event raised cash and food contributions for Langley Food Bank

Carrie Swartz has added some new attractions to her annual Christmas lights display at her Langley home at 19646 49th Avenue (special to Langley Advance Times)
Grandfather would approve of Langley woman’s Christmas light display

Carrie Swartz has been wowing people with her holiday decorations for more than 10 years

Gus Hartl, President, CUFBC and CEO, Aldergrove Credit Union. (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove Credit Union and GF Financial announce $20,000 contribution to bursary program

Credit Union Foundation of BC provides awards to post-secondary students in need of financial help

Keith and Shannon Brogan outside of Brogan’s Diner stand in front of the “take a coat, leave a coat” display. The Langley City restaurant is preparing to serve about 500 Christmas dinners to those in the community in need of a warm meal on Christmas Day 2020. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Brogan’s Diner serving up 500 free Christmas dinners to Langley community

Owner notes its not just homeless that are struggling this year, but seniors and others as well

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
Our View: A vaccine, and brighter days

The vaccination program will begin to pay dividends in the new year

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

(The Canadian Press)
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

COVID-19 cases broken down by local health area for Dec. 13-19, 2020. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection hotspots reach into remote Interior, North

Isolated areas offer greater difficulty for public health

Mental Health (Pixabay.com)
Fraser Health suggests how to stay mentally well during the holidays

‘It’s normal to feel anxious and afraid. Some of us are struggling more than others’

Most Read