COVID-19 exposures announced at Walnut Grove Secondary and Langley Fundamental

Though students are on break until Jan. 5, there are 10 schools on the Fraser Health exposure list

Two more exposures at Langley schools were added to Fraser Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures on Dec. 23.

The local district shared letters online that a COVID-19 positive person was at Walnut Grove Secondary School (8919 Walnut Grove Dr.) on Dec. 10 and 11.

Additionally, another member of the Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary school (21250 42 Ave) community has tested positive for COVID-19 and was at the school on Dec. 18.

According to Fraser Health, they are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

READ MORE: Fraser Health adds two more Langley schools to list of COVID exposures

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to Walnut Grove Secondary and Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary school communities today. Thank you to staff, @Fraserhealth and families for your support. Read here: https://t.co/siuMqHUbg8 #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/795BzIrQO7 — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) December 24, 2020

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19. The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” the health authority said.

Should Public Health identify any staff or student who require to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, they will be contacted directly.

The health authority asks families to “follow current public health orders, including not gathering with anyone outside of your household, only traveling for essential purposes, and wearing a mask in all indoor public places.”

Schools are currently on winter break. Classes are scheduled to resume Jan. 5.

As of Thursday morning there were 10 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s list of school exposures.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District