COVID-19: Fraser Health digital vaccine booking system offline Tuesday

People asked to call to book appointment as Fraser Health switches to provincial online system

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People in the Fraser Health region who are wanting to book an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine won’t be able to do so online Tuesday.

Fraser Health’s online booking system is offline until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 as they move to a B.C.-wide one.

“Our COVID-19 online immunization booking tool is currently not available as we prepare to transition to the provincial digital system,” the booking site reads.

The online booking tool at fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking is offline as they “undertake important maintenance to ensure there is a comprehensive transition” to the new system set to launch next week.

Folks are being asked to call 1-855-755-2455 in the meantime to book appointments.

As of Monday, March 29 people aged 73 and older and Indigenous people age 55 and older can book a vaccine.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus