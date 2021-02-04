Langley has seen more than 1,800 total infections since the start of the pandemic. (BC CDC)

COVID-19 infection rates dropped in Langley in January

The weekly infection rate declined in line with the region’s trends

The weekly COVID-19 infection numbers in Langley are down considerably from earlier in the winter, according to the latest info from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

In the most recent week for which data was released, Jan. 24 to 30, Langley saw 79 new COVID-19 infections.

That compares to roughly a month earlier, Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, when Langley recorded 103 new infections.

Langley’s daily infection rate remains between 5 and 10 per 100,000 people per day, which puts it in line with most of its neighbours in the Lower Mainland.

Communities with similar rates of infection include Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, Mission, South Surrey-White Rock, Delta, Burnaby, and the Tri-Cities.

North Surrey was still seeing a somewhat higher infection rate, of between 10 and 15 infections per day per 100,000 residents, but that is also down from earlier in the winter.

Abbotsford has the highest rate of infections locally, at between 15 and 20 per 100,000 people per day.

However, the hardest-hit areas per capita are no all in the province’s central coast, interior, or north.

Communities like Terrace, Fort Nelson, and Fernie are all seeing rates of spread of more than 20 cases per 100,000 residents per day.

In total, Langley has seen 1,807 total infections as of Jan. 30, South Surrey-White Rock has seen 1,131, Abbotsford has seen 3,377, Surrey has seen 16,109, and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has seen 885.

