COVID-19: Langley nail salon, gym ordered closed, latest school exposures

Fraser Health has issued a public exposure alert for a local nail salon

Two Langley businesses are the latest to face COVID-19 workplace closures, while local schools continue to record exposure events.

Beauty 4ever Nail Salon at 22259 48 Ave. and Gold’s Gym Langley at 19989 81a Ave. have been ordered to temporarily close by Fraser Health.

Closure notices are served when three or more people in a workplace have COVID-19, according to the health authority. A closure can generally last for 10 days.

Beauty 4ever Nail Salon was ordered to close on May 20. The site has also been listed as a public exposure by Fraser Health.

A public exposure is issued when Fraser Health is unable to reach or identify all individuals potentially exposed.

The public exposures listed are from 9:50 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 12 and 13; 9:50 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 14; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 15; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 16; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 17.

“The possible exposures listed… are believed to be low risk but, out of an abundance of caution, Public Health asks anyone who may have visited any of the locations listed on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms.”

Gold’s Gym Langley was ordered close on Tuesday (May 25). A public exposure has not been listed for the site.

Meanwhile, two Langley schools have also recorded exposure events.

On Wednesday, Fraser Health notified families of Peter Ewart Middle School about a positive COVID case on campus. The following day, Thursday, families of R.E. Mountain Secondary were notified about an exposure.

A COVID-positive individual was at the schools on May 25.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said.

“The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

As of Friday there were 12 Langley schools on the exposure list, two of which are independent.

For a complete list of school exposures visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

