COVID-19: Langley schools on exposure list dip to 20

Langley School District reported no new COVID-19 exposures on Thursday, but exposures at two local schools were recently added to Fraser Health’s exposure list.

On Wednesday, the Langley School District notified families of the secondary that an individual within the school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

However, a Public Health risk assessment is underway and staff and students may receive further instructions to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

A COVID-positive individual was at Langley Secondary on May 3 and 4, according to Fraser Health.

The school also an earlier active exposure listed for April 30.

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Friday there were 20 Langley schools of Fraser Health’s exposure list, five of which are independent.

The latest independent school to be added to the COVID-19 exposure list is the Langley Forest School. Information posted by Fraser Health does not specify if the case involved a student or staff member, but an exposure occurred on April 30.

For a complete list of school exposures visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.