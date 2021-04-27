(File photo).

COVID-19: Latest cases recorded at 3 Langley schools and Willowbrook Superstore

As of Tuesday, there were 17 schools on Fraser Health's exposure list

Langley’s latest COVID-19 cases include schools and a local grocer.

On Wednesday, the Langley School District informed families of three schools that a person within each school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

The letter sent to those families classifies the exposures as a “general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19.”

The latest COVID-19 exposures were recorded at Vanguard Secondary on April 15, at Langley Fundamental Elementary on April 21, and at Richard Bulpitt Elementary on April 23, according to Fraser Health.

“Staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with the case will receive a phone call or letter from Public Health with instructions to self-isolate,” the health authority said.

As of Tuesday there were 13 district school and four independent schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

Meanwhile, Real Canadian Superstore in Langley (19851 Willowbrook Dr.) had two employees test positive for COVID-19, parent company Loblaws announced on Sunday.

The last day the two employees worked was on April 13 and 18, the company said.

For more information and resources visit www.fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

