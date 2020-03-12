COVID-19: Latest news from Langley, B.C., and around the world

From Langley schools to the PMO, what’s going on today with the coronavirus outbreak

Loretta Solomon, a director of the Langley Senior Recreation and Resource Centre, seen here in the main foyer of the facility on Monday, March 10, said the facility is taking steps to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including providing disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers as well as posting signs to educate members about proper hand washing and other precautionary steps (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The news is changing constantly around the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

Rounded up here are some of the latest news stories from the Langley Advance Times and Black Press Media, covering local responses, national news, and international coverage.

LOCAL: COVID-19 concerns lead Trinity Western University to organize virtual campus experience

LOCAL: Langley school district releases pandemic plan

LOCAL: VIDEO – Langley stores struggle to keep up with demand for toilet paper

LOCAL: KPU to sanitize surfaces in bid to ward off coronavirus transmission

LOCAL: Langley seniors centre takes precautions to prevent spread of virus

LOCAL: Langley preps for possible arrival of coronavirus

LOCAL: Soap and water in short supply for Langley’s homeless during coronavirus outbreak

***

REGIONAL: White Rock couple quarantined aboard COVID-19-plagued Diamond Princess home at last

REGIONAL: B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

***

NATIONAL: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

NATIONAL: Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

NATIONAL: Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

NATIONAL: NHL suspends 2019/20 season amid COVID-19 concerns

***

INTERNATIONAL: Princess Cruises pauses global operations

INTERNATIONAL: Trump’s ban on travel from Europe poses questions for Canada-U.S. border

INTERNATIONAL: Tom Hanks and his wife test positive for coronavirus

CoronavirusLangley