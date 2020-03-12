Loretta Solomon, a director of the Langley Senior Recreation and Resource Centre, seen here in the main foyer of the facility on Monday, March 10, said the facility is taking steps to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including providing disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers as well as posting signs to educate members about proper hand washing and other precautionary steps (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

COVID-19: Latest news from Langley, B.C., and around the world

From Langley schools to the PMO, what’s going on today with the coronavirus outbreak

The news is changing constantly around the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

Rounded up here are some of the latest news stories from the Langley Advance Times and Black Press Media, covering local responses, national news, and international coverage.

LOCAL: COVID-19 concerns lead Trinity Western University to organize virtual campus experience

LOCAL: Langley school district releases pandemic plan

LOCAL: VIDEO – Langley stores struggle to keep up with demand for toilet paper

LOCAL: KPU to sanitize surfaces in bid to ward off coronavirus transmission

LOCAL: Langley seniors centre takes precautions to prevent spread of virus

LOCAL: Langley preps for possible arrival of coronavirus

LOCAL: Soap and water in short supply for Langley’s homeless during coronavirus outbreak

***

REGIONAL: White Rock couple quarantined aboard COVID-19-plagued Diamond Princess home at last

REGIONAL: B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

***

NATIONAL: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

NATIONAL: Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

NATIONAL: Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

NATIONAL: NHL suspends 2019/20 season amid COVID-19 concerns

***

INTERNATIONAL: Princess Cruises pauses global operations

INTERNATIONAL: Trump’s ban on travel from Europe poses questions for Canada-U.S. border

INTERNATIONAL: Tom Hanks and his wife test positive for coronavirus

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic
Next story
Township wants to hear ‘negative or positive’ housing stories from Langley residents

Just Posted

Township wants to hear ‘negative or positive’ housing stories from Langley residents

Municipality prepares first Housing Needs Report to plan for future growth

COVID-19: Latest news from Langley, B.C., and around the world

From Langley schools to the PMO, what’s going on today with the coronavirus outbreak

KPU to sanitize surfaces in bid to ward off coronavirus transmission

Overseas travel to some countries has also been stopped

WEATHER: A mix of sun and cloud in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C

Vancouver Giants team won’t ban fans because of virus, for now

Langley-based WHL team issued statement after Seattle team decided to keep fans out of the stands

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau on child welfare, UNDRIP

The leaders plan to raise a number of issues, including the UN declaration

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

The drop in Toronto and on U.S. markets was large enough to trip circuit breakers that forced a pause in trading

Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

The 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus

Most Read