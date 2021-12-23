Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser rises during Question Period, Monday, December 6, 2021 in Ottawa. \THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser rises during Question Period, Monday, December 6, 2021 in Ottawa. \THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

COVID-19 might have lasting impacts on the way Canada handles immigration: Minister

Last month the government welcomed a record number of permanent residents

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says some changes to Canada’s immigration system could be here to stay.

Last month the government welcomed a record number of permanent residents, putting the Liberals on track to meet an ambitious immigration target of 401,000 new permanent residents by the end of the year.

Some of the new arrivals have been immigrants who arrived in Canada through traditional means.

But others have been temporary residents allowed to make the country their permanent home because of pandemic-related restrictions at the border.

Fraser says that pathway could remain open beyond the pandemic.

Fraser says he expects more traditional immigration streams to pick up as the pandemic ebbs away and restrictions ease on international borders.

—The Canadian Press

CoronavirusImmigration

