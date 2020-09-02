Three patients tested positive during a COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memeorial Hospital declared over

Three patients tested positive; all are recovering at home

Three patients tested positive for COVID-19 during an outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH), the Fraser Health Authority (FHA) confirmed Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, FHA’s interim chief medical health officer, told an afternoon media briefing that after one patient in the general surgical unit at LMH tested positive, “extensive” testing was conducted on all patients in the unit, as well as any staff who were working during the time the patient was in the hospital.

As a result, two other patients, who were “in very close contact” with the first, also tested positive, Dr. Brodkin said.

“All [three] are now home and recovering,” Brodkin reported.

Brodkin said the outbreak was declared over on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The outbreak was declared at LMH in August, when one patient tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the general surgical unit at the hospital.

Following his discharge [from LMH], the patient’s family noticed some symptoms, and he tested positive for the coronavirus.

During the outbreak investigation, the unit was closed to new patients, but the rest of the hospital remained open.

“Normal operations have resumed [in the unit],” Brodkin said.

LMH has avoided a COVID-19 outbreak until now.

According to Fraser Health, every hospital in the region has dealt with “significant” numbers of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

Some outbreaks in other facilities have consisted of just one patient or staff member, while others have infected dozens.

In June, the Maple Hill long-term care facility, owned and operated by Fraser Health in a separate building next to LMH, had a small outbreak after a patient was transferred there from a Mission hospital.

In May and June, an outbreak at Langley Lodge seniors facility killed 24 residents and sickened 27 more, along with a number of staff.

According to new data released in the form of a map by the provincial government, there have been a total 138 COVID-19 cases in the Langleys between Jan. 1 and July 31.

It shows the Lower Mainland, which includes the Fraser Health Authority and Vancouver Coastal Health, has seen most of the confirmed cases in the province, including a majority of the outbreaks declared in long-term or assisted living facilities, hospital wards and businesses.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
CoronavirusLangleyLangley Memorial Hospital

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

