COVID-19 outbreak at Langley’s Manoah Manor over, Fraser Health says

Three staffers and one resident at senior care facility had tested positive

A COVID-19 outbreak at Manoah Manor in Langley is over, the Fraser Health Authority reported Wednesday, Nov. 3.

On Oct. 4, an FHA notice said one resident and three staff members at the senior care centre had tested positive.

Following the announcement in October, the resident and staff members went into self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health said it implemented enhanced control measures and was working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Measures included restricting social visits in the affected areas and limiting movement by staff and residents.

Cleaning and infection control measures were enhanced and twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents was ordered.

Manoah Manor is a long-term care facility in Langley located at 20265 54A Ave. that is owned and operated by the Canadian Reformed Senior Citizens Home Society.

The manor website explains the facility “serves the Dutch, Christian community.”

Fraser Health also declared outbreaks over at Valleyhaven in Chilliwack, Westminster House in Surrey and Willingdon Care Centre in Burnaby.

