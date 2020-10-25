COVID-19 outbreak closes Langley spa manufacturer

Coast Spas in Langley was ordered closed by the Fraser Health Authority after 12 staff came down with COVID-19 (undated Google Street View image)

Twelve employees of a Langley hot tub and swim spa manufacturer have tested positive for COVID-19, and the business has been shut down by the Fraser Health Authority (FHA).

A COVID-19 “community outbreak” has been declared at Coast Spas Manufacturing, located at 6315 – 202nd St., the FHA said on Friday, Oct. 23.

“To date, 12 employees of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health is screening employees at the facility, and case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.”

It said the authority first became aware of COVID-19 cases at the Langley location on Oct. 13.

“Fraser Health has issued a closure order to the facility, and we are working with the operator to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” the agency said.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to Coast Spas for comment.

A company website said the firm, which makes high-end hot tubs and swim spas, has been in business for more than 20 years.

Earlier in the month, Fraser Health announced two other Langley outbreaks at care facilities, involving single staff members at The Village Assisted living and long term care facility, and the Fort Langley Seniors Community Long term care facility.

The Village is an assisted living and long term care facility in Langley owned and operated by Verve Senior Living, while Fort Langley Seniors Community is a long term care facility that is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living.

As of Sunday, Oct. 25, both were still listed as “current” outbreaks on the FHA website.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

