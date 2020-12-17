Nine employees at Abbotsford’s Rossdown Farms and Natural Foods have tested positive for COVID-19. (Facebook photo)

Nine employees at Abbotsford’s Rossdown Farms and Natural Foods have tested positive for COVID-19. (Facebook photo)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Abbotsford poultry plant

Rossdown Natural Foods Ltd. on Bradner Road sees nine employees test positive

Fraser Health Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford’s Rossdown Natural Foods Ltd., a poultry processing plant located at 2325 Bradner Road.

Nine staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the plant.

It has been determined that a closure order is not required, but the plant will continue to be monitored. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

According to Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), there is no evidence to suggest that food is a likely source or route of transmission for the virus. At this time, there have been no reported cases of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. Therefore, no recall of chicken products distributed from this plant is required.

Rossdown Farms and Natural Foods produce chicken, turkey and prepared products such as meatloaf and chili. According to their website, they are one of the few companies in Canada that use a farm to plate process, which they say allows them to maintain exceptionally high standards at every stage.

RELATED: Worker was seriously injured after hair caught in motor

RELATED: 2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

abbotsfordCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday
Next story
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Just Posted

Nine employees at Abbotsford’s Rossdown Farms and Natural Foods have tested positive for COVID-19. (Facebook photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Abbotsford poultry plant

Rossdown Natural Foods Ltd. on Bradner Road sees nine employees test positive

Michele Cartwright, Langley-based realtor, participated in the Realtors Care Charity Drive #PassTheDonation promo video to help raise funds in lieu of collecting clothing items due to COVID-19. (Laurie Dawson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Realtors Care Blanket Drive raises thousands for Langley charities

Typically the group would collect clothing items, but this year raised funds

Members of the Blue Lightning team sprawled on the ice at George Preston arena at the end of a skate-a-thon that raised close to $2,000 for the Langley Christmas Bureau (David Haugen/special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley minor hockey team skates laps to help Christmas Bureau

Blue Lightning raised $2,000 with skate-a-thon

An Aldergrove-based charitable initiative, Coleton Clause and Ryker’s Reindeer, will help 23 Lower Mainland families this Christmas. (Brenda Nelson/Special to The Star)
Charitable efforts by Aldergrove family continue through COVID-19

Coleton Clause and Ryker’s Reindeer initiative helped 23 Lower Mainland families this Christmas

Aldergrove Elks support the Aldergrove Food Bank by presenting a float at the legion branch #265 on Saturday, Dec.12. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Aldergrove Elks club spreads support with Save-On gift cards and food bank donations

More than $42,400 was raised for Aldergrove Food Bank at legion’s faux Christmas parade

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Burnaby RCMP released this photo on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2020, of a possible suspect in an arson investigation at Burnaby Hospital on the night of Nov. 15, 2020. (RCMP handout)
Burnaby Hospital fire which contributed to COVID-19 outbreak was arson, police say

Fire contributed to an outbreak at the hospital, which saw 100 COVID-19 cases, as well as 10 deaths

The province is considering two options to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel: an eight-lane immersed tube tunnel and an eight-lane bridge. (Province of British Columbia images)
Province receives business case for new Massey Crossing

Case to be made public after ministry decides which option — bridge or tunnel — will be built

Johan Dekker shocked not just his girlfriend, Mallie Moore, when he proposed atop Mount Woodside, but also photographer Emily Peter who happened to be in the right place at the right time on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Emily Peter Photography)
Surprise mountaintop proposal shocks Abbotsford woman and Chilliwack photographer

‘It was just meant to be that I was on that mountain that morning,’ said photographer Emily Peter

Most Read