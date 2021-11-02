COVID-19 outbreak over at Langley long-term care home

Fraser Health was encouraging vaccination and testing after a two-person COVID-19 outbreak at a Langley long term care home. (Langley Advance Times files)

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Magnolia Gardens in Langley and Heritage Village in Chilliwack.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations,” a Fraser Health statement said.

One resident and one staff member at Magnolia had tested positive for the virus.

Fraser Health declared the Langley outbreak the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27.

Magnolia Gardens posted on its website that 100 per cent of its staff and residents are fully vaccinated, but the highly transmissible Delta variant means that such outbreaks remain a possibility.

The health authority, with Magnolia Gardens, implemented enhanced control measures, including supporting staffing levels, restricted social visits in affected areas of the facility, staff and resident movement inside Magnolia Gardens being modified to minimize exposure, enhancing cleaning measures, and notifying family members of residents.

“It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones,” Fraser Health said.

“Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.”

