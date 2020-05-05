COVID-19 outbreaks over at Langley and Abbotsford facilities, Fraser Health reports

Also announced Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry has been reopened

COVID-19 outbreaks are over at the Chartwell Langley Gardens and MSA Manor facilities, the Fraser Health Authority announced Tuesday, May 5.

It also announced Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry has been reopened.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, assisted living and independent living facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these [two] sites,” a Fraser Health statement said.

On Friday, March 27, the FHA announced that a health worker from Chartwell Independent Living’s Langley Gardens in Walnut Grove had been diagnosed.

It described the infected staffer as a home-care worker who provided care within the independent living facilities.

Chartwell Langley Gardens, owned by Chartwell Retirement Residences, is a seniors community located in Langley with long-term care, assisted living and independent living.

MSA Manor, owned by Maplewood Care Society, is a long-term care facility in Abbotsford.

READ MORE: Two Fraser Valley care home workers confirmed to have COVID-19

Fraser Health took a number of actions to support each site during their outbreaks. With the support of a SWAT team, Fraser Health implemented enhanced control measures, such as:

• Allowing only essential visitors

• Restricting staff and resident movement in the facility

• Enhancing cleaning and infection control measures

• Communicating with residents, staff and families to address questions and advise on next steps

• Providing twice a day screening of all staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

Fraser Health deployed more than 200 people as part of SWAT teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at the site. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.

Since the public health emergency was declared, Fraser Health has seen limited to no transmission of COVID-19 in facilities that have had outbreaks.

Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry updated:

Fraser Health has rescinded the May 2nd closure order, as the poultry plant has met the requirements of the order. The plant has reopened and is now operating at a reduced capacity while putting measures in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Fraser Health will continue to work closely with Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry to maintain the health and safety of staff during this pandemic.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

abbotsfordCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreaks over at Langley and Abbotsford facilities, Fraser Health reports

Also announced Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry has been reopened

Langley RCMP cancel Cadet Camp for 2020

The three-day event in July won’t be held until 2021

VAYA Youth Arts Society offers virtual spring piano festival

Initial KPU International Music Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19

Cash hard to come by to raise Critter Care’s costly bear cubs

Hit by COVID-19, Critter Care is hoping to raise donations from the public

Township firefighters ‘saved’ a Langley church after early morning fire

A fire at the Langley Canadian Reformed Church started in the roof

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Ramadan in a pandemic: How COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month in B.C.

Canadians are having to change the way they worship

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Most Read