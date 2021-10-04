COVID-19 reported at Langley senior care facility

Three staffers and one resident at Manoah Manor have tested positive

One resident and three staff members at Manoah Manor in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health announced Monday, Oct. 4.

Manoah Manor is a long-term care facility in Langley that is owned and operated by the Canadian Reformed Senior Citizens Home Society.

The resident and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health said it has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care.

Social visits are restricted in the affected areas of the facility. Essential visits can continue.

Staff and residents movement in the affected areas of the facility has been modified to minimize exposure to others.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been further enhanced.

Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.

Additional testing and screening is in place to support monitoring of disease control.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility.

This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health has, in partnership with long term care and assisted living facilities, implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in these facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and support strategies around additional personnel if needed.

It is critically important for people living in the region to get tested as soon as they have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones, Fraser Health urged. Don’t wait, and book or drop by one of the collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

