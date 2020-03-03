COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

With new novel Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus
With new novel Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
The condition of a bicyclist is unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late afternoon
The company announced 500 job losses on Wednesday
Local outreach workers are hopeful intervention has at least stabilized numbers
Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’
The district joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students
Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec
Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot
Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record
Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized
Victim wants dog owners held accountable
Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong
David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits
Victim was found Feb. 19 in lobby of an uptown condominium
Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust
Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot
David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits
The condition of a bicyclist is unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late afternoon
Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told
Retro style with denim fashion for 2020
Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized
New James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ will now hit theatres worldwide in November 2020