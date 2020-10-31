COVID-19 stalls Janda Group’s development of proposed Aldergrove Town Centre

COVID-19 has stalled one of Aldergrove’s largest development projects; the Janda Group’s proposed “Town Centre” at the at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 272nd Street has not moved ahead as scheduled since the pandemic began.

A Janda Group marketing representative told the Aldergrove Star that there is no timetable for construction to commence, as the company is working diligently with the Township of Langley to provide the information that is needed to “achieve permitting milestones.”

“As we all know, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our community, province, country, and the world, and we at Janda Group were not safeguarded from the impacts,” the representative said. “However, we have chosen to remain committed to this exciting development, as planned, and expect to fulfill our promise to the Township of Langley and most importantly, to the community of Aldergrove.”

READ MORE: Sales centre planned for Aldergrove Mall project

The site would be in an existing building at 3100 272nd St, and would be open up to three years, according to Janda’s application.

A third reading of Janda Group’s redevelopment plans were approved by Township council in February of this year, which was then originally slated for construction in the spring of 2021.

The new Aldergrove Town Centre, expected to take the place of the mostly-empty mall, would involve multiple, including three six-storey buildings with condos and commercial space on the bottom floor, a 10-storey building including parking and residential, and a 28-storey rental high rise.

The Janda Group has also added a four-storey parking structure as part of one of the blocks, and is to give the structure back to the Township at a cost of no more than $8.5-million.

“We fully expect to be able to share a construction schedule shortly after guidance or receipt of our building permit,” the representative said.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrove