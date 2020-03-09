COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

A coronavirus-stricken cruise ship that spent days idling off the California coast is still on track to dock at the Port of Vancouver in April.

The Grand Princess docked in Oakland, Calif. on Monday and all 237 Canadian passengers will be flown to CFB Trenton for a 14-day quarantine, federal officials said.

The latest figures have 21 cases of the new coronavirus on board the cruise ship.

On Monday, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam recommended Canadians avoid all cruise ship travel following outbreaks on at least two ships, the Princess Diamond and the Grand Princess.

When contacted, the Port of Vancouver said there are currently no plans to redirect the Grand Princess, which is scheduled to dock in the city on April 2, despite the COVID-19 outbreak on board.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the port said it was “actively monitoring” the Canadian and global responses to COVID-19 but deferred further comment to the feds.

“Health Canada is the lead organization that will provide guidance in advance of the start of the 2020 cruise season in April,” the port said. “For passengers with questions about cruises we direct to them specific cruise line for more details.”

The Port of Vancouver declined to answer any further questions, deferring to Health Canada. Black Press Media has reached out to Princess Cruises for more information.

READ MORE: Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

READ MORE: COVID-19 stricken ship with 237 Canadians on board pulls into California port

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCruise Ships

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds have fiscal room to react to impacts of COVID-19, says Bill Morneau
Next story
B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Just Posted

Township council to debate cannabis store rules

More than a year after legalization, Langley Township could set rules

Livestreamed services could be coming from Langley church if coronavirus worsens

Christian Life Assembly is holding off on handshaking in favour of fistbumps and bows

Langley runner ‘a bit gutted’ by viral postponement of international race

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Sources Langley Food Bank van stolen

Vehicle used in food rescue program

WEATHER: Fog patches to dissipate giving way to sunny weather in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Vancouver’s 4/20 event still on for now, but discourage joint-sharing amid COVID-19 risk

Organizers have reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health

Most Read