The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)

COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Tofino and Ucluelet’s municipal leaders and tourism officials are politely asking residents of the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions to avoid all non-essential travel to and from Vancouver Island’s west coast communities until Nov. 23.

With the second wave of COVID-19 crashing upon B.C. and across Canada, B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new restrictions for people living in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions on Nov. 7. The Public Health Order (PHO) includes postponing recreational and social travel until Nov. 23, 2020.

“We appreciate that this recent announcement has implications for many travelers and businesses and, as public safety remains our community’s top priority, we’re encouraging all travelers from these health regions to speak to your accommodation providers to reschedule your trip to Tofino until it is safe to travel again,” reads a Nov. 10 joint statement from the District of Tofino, Tourism Tofino and the Tofino-Long Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“We want to thank everyone for continuing to “show your love for the West Coast” by being calm, safe and kind,” Tofino’s statement notes.

Ucluelet released a similar message on Nov. 13.

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding; we look forward to welcoming you to Ucluelet when the time is right to travel,” reads the statement from the District of Ucluelet, Tourism Ucluelet and the Ucluelet Chamber of Commerce.

“Residents of Ucluelet are asked to adhere to the PHO’s recommendation against travelling to the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions for non-essential purposes,” the Ucluelet release states.

In light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the First Nations community of Tla-o-qui-aht has returned to Stage One restrictions. Ucluelet First Nation announced on Nov. 13 that it is shifting the Nation back to Phase Two health restrictions, which limits their citizens to essential travel only outside the community.

There are currently no travel restrictions for residents of the Vancouver Island, Interior or Northern BC Health regions or out of province residents.


