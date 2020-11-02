FILE – Jane Greer of the Hassle Free Clinic, unboxes an HIV self-testing kit in Toronto on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

FILE – Jane Greer of the Hassle Free Clinic, unboxes an HIV self-testing kit in Toronto on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

COVID-19 underscores need for Canada to approve HIV self-tests, says researcher

COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the barriers many people face to getting tested for HIV in clinical settings

A researcher says she’s hopeful that the push to make rapid COVID-19 testing kits available in Canada will help hasten the regulatory approval of devices that let people to check their HIV status at home.

A new paper published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal is reiterating calls from the health-care community for Canada to follow dozens of other countries in introducing HIV self-testing kits.

Co-author Nitika Pant Pai says Health Canada needs to act quickly in approving oral, blood-based and urine-based self-tests for Canada to reach its HIV screening targets.

The medical professor at McGill University says COVID-19 has helped show that self-testing is “the way of the future,” and is just as needed in Canada’s HIV response as it is to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Pant Pai says it’ll take a combination of political willpower on behalf of the provinces and industry innovation to ensure these technologies reach the marginalized populations that most need them.

She says these conversations have become more urgent as the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the barriers many people face to getting tested for HIV in clinical settings.

ALSO READ: Cost for cancer-fighting drugs triples in Canada but still no national drug plan

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHIV/AIDS

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Halloween gallows display by B.C. family slammed as racially insensitive by social media critics
Next story
Halloween crowds gather in Downtown Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Just Posted

Reg Parks, artistic director for Theatre in the Country. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley drama group doing everything they can to stay open

Theatre in the Country team thinks outside the box and uses props for social distancing

Fort Langley Cemetery was created as a local community burial plot in 1881, and is one of the oldest cemeteries in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Council seeks info before allowing mausoleum in Fort Langley Cemetery

Councillors had some concerns about the possibility of a new way to inter families

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau executive director Chris Bayliss was surrounded by toys Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the 37th annual Kruise for Kids toy drive and fundraiser held at the Langley Events Centre for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley-based Christmas toy drive and fundraiser prevails despite COVID-19

Kruise for Kids became a drive-through drop-off in the parking lot of the Langley Events Centre

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Feral cat stats show troubling view of cat disposability

Pet overpopulation is an issue for Langley’s neighbouring communities

Voters went for NDP candidates in Langley and Langley East ridings after years of Liberal MLAs. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley citizen wants electoral reform so his vote matters

Letter writer says Langley votes were ignored because there are no swing ridings here

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

Priscilla Potts, Catilin Potts’ mother, speaks to media on Oct. 30 outside the Sagmoen farm about how much she misses her daughter who has been missing since Feb. 21, 2016. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally brings angry crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
Halloween crowds gather in Downtown Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

RCMP: ‘We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public’

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

Most Read