COVID benefits to Langley East businesses totalled $5.8 million: MLA

Langley East businesses received an estimated $5.8 million to help cope with the impact of COVID-19 over the two years of the pandemic, MLA Megan Dykeman said.

Dykeman said the financial aid, through two funds; the Small- and Medium-Sized Business Recovery, announced in September 2020; and the Circuit Breaker Business Relief announced in April 2020, provided much-needed relief to businesses in her riding.

“A small business owner myself, I know what it’s like when things are tough,” Dykeman told the Langley Advance Times.

“These funds supported our local business owners, to help them navigate the challenges of operating in the pandemic and continue to safely support the people in their communities during these difficult times,” Dykeman remarked.

Dykeman said the province has provided the “highest per capita support for people and businesses in Canada.”

“As we work together in Langley to put the pandemic behind us, I would like to thank all of the businesses in Langley East,” Dykeman added.

“Your resiliency, hard work and adaptability are why our community fared so well during this challenging period.”

Dykeman released the figures in the wake of a Langley visit by Ravi Kahlon, provincial minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, on Tuesday, March 15 for a round of meetings about the provincial Stronger BC Economic Plan.

Dykeman and Langley MLA Andrew toured Langley manufacturer Global Mining products with Kahlon.

