One person has tested positive for COVID-19 at H.D. Stafford school in Langley, Fraser Health announced on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 (Undated Google Street View image)

One person has tested positive for COVID-19 at H.D. Stafford school in Langley, Fraser Health announced on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 (Undated Google Street View image)

COVID case reported at H.D. Stafford school in Langley City

Doesn’t mean ‘your child has been exposed,’ district says

One person has come down with COVID-19 at H.D. Stafford Middle School at 20441 Grade Crescent in Langley City, the Fraser Health Authority announced on Saturday, Oct. 17.

“Public health is following up on this exposure according to school-based guidelines similar to those in other workplaces and community settings,” the authority said.

As a result, Public Health has initiated contact tracing to rapidly identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms; will continue to investigate the exposure at the school; will only phone staff and students that public health has identified as needing to self-isolatefor 14 days from when they were exposed; and may send letters to staff and students who will be asked to self-monitorfor symptoms. They will be allowed to continue attending school.

More details cannot be provided for privacy reasons, the agency said.

“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies.”

A letter from Superintendent of Schools Gord Stewart to H.D. Stafford parents, guardians and students said the notice “does not mean that your child has been exposed to COVID-19. “

“This Early Notification letter is an alert that someone within the school community has tested positive for COVID-19 and if there was any increased risk to your child, you would be contacted directly by Fraser Health.”

Stewart added the district “is committed to transparency and we will continue to notify our school community of COVID-19 exposures at our schools as soon as public health informs us.”

It is the third school to report a COVID-19 expsure.

On Thursday, Oct 15, Langley School District announced they sent a “COVID-19 early notification letter” to the Douglas Park Community School (5409 206 St.) families.

READ MORE: Langley car dealership and second elementary school report COVID-19 exposures

On Oct. 1, the district reported Fraser Health had identified an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at Gordon Greenwood Elementary (9175 206 St.) on Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1.

As of Friday, Oct. 16, Gordon Greenwood was removed from the list of school exposures.

Notifications are removed from the list after the 14-day incubation period has passed from date of exposure and the risk of transmission has passed, according to the health authority.

Meanwhile, a local business has been added to the list of current public exposures.

Willowbrook Motors Ltd. (19611 Langley Bypass) has had known exposures of COVID-19 from Oct. 3 to 8 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, according to Fraser Health.

Also, Willowbrook Used Ltd. in Surrey (19561 Langley Bypass) has had known exposures of COVID-19 from Oct. 4 to 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

“This public exposure notice includes test drives from the sales lot,” they noted about both businesses.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleySchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Candidate Q&A: Alex Joehl
Next story
Candidate Q&A: Margaret Kunst, BC Liberals

Just Posted

xx
COVID case reported at H.D. Stafford school in Langley City

Doesn’t mean ‘your child has been exposed,’ district says

Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartans women’s soccer squad returned to the field to post a 3-0 win over the UFV Cascades Friday night, Oct. 17, at TWU’s Chase Office Field. (Courtesy TWU)
VIDEO: Langley’s Miller leads Trinity Western Spartans to 3-0 win over UFV

With the soccer season cancelled, Spartans are playing friendly matches against local opponents

Michael Henshall is the Conservative candidate running in the riding of Abbotsford West. (Special to The Star).
Candidate Q&A: Michael Henshall

He is the Conservative candidate running in the riding of Abbotsford West

Jenna Lee Gottschlich (CAN) and Evita P won the $5,000 Trademark Stables and Friends U25 1.40m at Thunderbird Show Park’s 2020 Harvest Welcome on Friday, Oct. 16. (Photo by Totem Photographics/tbird)
VIDEO: A win for Gottschlich at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park Harvest Welcome

FEI competition resumes for first time since COVID-19 pandemic brought competition to temporary halt

Mary Polak, Langley Liberal candidate. (Photography by John Lehmann/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Candidate Q&A: Mary Polak

Mary Polak is the Liberal candidate in the Langley riding

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Unsworth elementary school librarian, Lorraine Warner, explains to Grade 5 student, Zachary Greenwood, how to use the new book vending machine on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fraser Valley elementary school home to Chilliwack’s very first book vending machine

Students at Unsworth earn new books from the machine by completing reading challenges, being kind

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

Queen of Oak Bay delayed by about 45 minutes Saturday morning

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

Most Read