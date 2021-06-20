COVID case at Willoughby ELementary

Langley school district has reported it’s first case of COVID-19 for the month of June.

On Saturday, June 19, a notice to Willoughby Elementary parents and students said someone with COVID-19 was at the school, at 20766 80th Ave., on June 11, 2021.

They are now self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 notification letter to the Willoughby Elementary community today. Thank you to staff, @FraserHealth, and families for your support. Read here: https://t.co/fJ5u1EYILj #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/lLYC09Uxx0 — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) June 20, 2021

A public health risk assessment is underway.

READ ALSO: At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data

It is the only Langley case this month, and the only one listed by the Fraser Health online list of school exposures.

.

RETURN TO ‘NEAR-NORMAL’

.

When school resumes in September, the province has outlined a return to “near-normal” conditions.

Langley school supt. Gord Stewart called it “welcome news and a huge relief for our system which has faced so many challenges in the last 15 months.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: No cohorts as B.C. schools expected to return to ‘near normal’ this fall

Stewart said the District will be spending time reviewing the K-12 Education Recovery Plan and working over the summer to implement it.

As announced by the province, daily health checks will continue, as will a policy of staying home when sick, and “diligent hand washing,” Stewart explained.

There will be no cohorts and learning groups, and sports and extra-curricular activities will return.

“Our schools will continue to take direction from public health officials regarding mask wearing, which is expected to follow policy in the community, and will be updated in August,” Stewart said.

To help students and staff, make the transition out of the recovery phase of the pandemic, additional support will be provided for students with a focus on mental health and learning support.