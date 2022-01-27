COVID case decline slows pace in Langley, neighbouring communities

Langley and its neighbours are seeing declines in new COVID infections, but the rate of decline has slowed somewhat. (BCCDC)

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Langley dropped somewhat from last week, according to data released on Wednesday, Jan. 26 by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

In the week of Jan. 16 to 22, there were 323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Langley, a decrease from the 387 the week before.

After several weeks of steep drops from extraordinarily high numbers – Langley saw a peak of 936 cases in the last week of December – the rate of decline has slowed.

More recent data, from the week of Jan. 18 to 24, showed that Langley’s overall case rate – the number of cases per 100,000 people, per day – was down to 26, from a rate of 30 the week before.

The BCCDC showed similar declines in most of Langley’s neighbours in the Fraser Health Authority. Some communities, like New Westminster or Abbotsford, saw slight increases, but for most regions, those changes were relatively small compared to the sharp rise in December and the almost equally steep drop of the past few weeks.

Langley’s youth vaccination efforts were still moving forward, with 45 per cent of youths aged five to 11 now having received their first shot of the Pfizer pediatric version of the COVID vaccine. That’s up from 43 per cent the week before.

Langley remains in the middle of the pack in Fraser Health when it comes to vaccinating children under the age of 12. Hope continues to have the lowest vaccination rate, with just 27 per cent of young children vaccinated, while New Westminster and Burnaby have seen 60 per cent of kids in that age group receive their shots.

Among 12 to 17 year olds, 88 per cent in Langley have received their first shot, just below the rate of 90 per cent for all people over 12.

Well over a third of Langley residents aged 12 and up have received a booster dose. As of Jan. 25, 39 per cent of locals had received their third jab.

Across Langley’s neighbourhoods, Langley City had the highest case rate between Jan. 18 and 24, with a rate of 38 and 77 cases. Willoughby had a rate of 32 with 84 cases, North Langley Township had a rate of 26 with 27 total cases, Brookswood/Murrayville had a rate of 23 with 41 total cases, and Aldergrove/Otter had a rate 16, with 17 total cases. South Langley Township had the lowest rate this week at 12, with nine cases.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that the official statistics only catch a fraction of the total number of COVID cases, especially with the highly infectious Omicron variant dominating the current wave of spread. Several weeks ago, health officials urged people with mild cases to not seek testing at all, but to self-isolate until symptoms passed.

Hospital admissions and deaths have been near all-time-highs in B.C. in recent weeks.

