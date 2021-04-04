COVID case reported at Brookswood Secondary School

Number of Langley schools reporting exposures now five

Google image of Brookswood Secondary School, which reported a COVID-19 case on March 31 (file)

A case of COVID-19 has been reported at Brookswood Secondary School in Langley.

A school district notice issued on Saturday, April 3, said someone with COVID-19 was at the school, at 20902 37A Ave. on Wednesday, March 31.

The person was said to be self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

A Fraser Health statement said since the person involved has been isolated “as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

A public health risk assessment was underway.

Staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with the case will receive a phone call or letter from Public Health with instructions to self-isolate, the FHA said.

Some staff or students may be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

This latest case brings to five the number of Langley schools that have reported exposures since March 29, according to the Fraser Health online report which also listed D.W. Poppy Secondary, Langley Fine Arts, Noel Booth Elementary and Walnut Grove Secondary schools.