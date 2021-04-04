Google image of Brookswood Secondary School, which reported a COVID-19 case on March 31 (file)

Google image of Brookswood Secondary School, which reported a COVID-19 case on March 31 (file)

COVID case reported at Brookswood Secondary School

Number of Langley schools reporting exposures now five

A case of COVID-19 has been reported at Brookswood Secondary School in Langley.

A school district notice issued on Saturday, April 3, said someone with COVID-19 was at the school, at 20902 37A Ave. on Wednesday, March 31.

The person was said to be self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

A Fraser Health statement said since the person involved has been isolated “as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

A public health risk assessment was underway.

READ ALSO: B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

Staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with the case will receive a phone call or letter from Public Health with instructions to self-isolate, the FHA said.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in Fraser Valley in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Some staff or students may be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

This latest case brings to five the number of Langley schools that have reported exposures since March 29, according to the Fraser Health online report which also listed D.W. Poppy Secondary, Langley Fine Arts, Noel Booth Elementary and Walnut Grove Secondary schools.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Google image of Brookswood Secondary School, which reported a COVID-19 case on March 31 (file)
COVID case reported at Brookswood Secondary School

Number of Langley schools reporting exposures now five

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 4

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

Homeless kittens rescued by TinyKittens in 2017. The group has had success in multiple local feral cat colonies in the last year. (TinyKittens/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
TinyKittens sees success in saving feral cat colonies

Trap, neuter, and release has been successful

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Aldergrove poem writer laments the loss of the Canada she once knew

COVID, gender identity, church services, and more covered in local woman’s poem

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

Hundreds of people march along Yale Road near Hodgins Avenue during the Fraser Valley Freedom Rally on Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in Fraser Valley in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Large group of unmasked protesters from Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley gathered for FV Freedom Rally

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

Individuals in Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health Authority regions could soon be provided with a free TransLink shuttle service to COVID-19 vaccination sites. (Black Press Media/Lauren Collins)
TransLink devotes 10 buses to use as free COVID-19 vaccination site shuttles

‘If you know of a group of individuals who are having trouble accessing their clinics, we want to hear from you,’ says interim CEO

A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Vancouver residents to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while in their vehicles at Lynn Canyon park

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files) The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Most Read