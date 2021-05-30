COVID case reported at Langley Education Centre

Langley Education Centre has reported a case of COVID-19, a school district announcement said.

The person was at the school on Wednesday, May 26.

READ ALSO: Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

Fraser Health staff have initiated contact tracing to identify any individuals who need to self-monitor for symptoms or self-isolate, the district said in an online statement.

“Some of you may be wondering who is connected to the case, what class, or cohort is impacted. Please note, for privacy reasons, we cannot give out further details. As always, our District is committed to protecting the privacy of all students, staff, and their families. We continue to take our direction from the Fraser Health Authority and trust their expertise in this public health process. “

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 notification letter to the Langley Education Centre community today. Thank you to staff, @FraserHealth, and families for your support. Read on the school or District website here: https://t.co/1z8m19A77a #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/BqdBQtSi0G — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) May 30, 2021

Fraser Health said 10 Langley district schools have reported COVID cases since May 14, along with two independent Langley schools.

Highest numbers were reported by Aldergrove Community Secondary and Simonds Elementary, with five cases over the two-week period.

READ ALSO: Painful Truth: End of pandemic means end of roller coaster of punditry

As of May 28, the district has had 299 COVID-19 notifications in 42 schools since September, Supt. Gord Stewart reported.

“We are seeing a decline in school exposure notifications which is positive,” Stewart said.

“With cases still occurring in our schools, we must continue to follow all health and safety protocols such as the daily health check, physical distancing and proper handwashing.

CoronavirusLangley School District