Undated Google Maps image of Langley Education Centre (file)

Undated Google Maps image of Langley Education Centre (file)

COVID case reported at Langley Education Centre

District issues advisory to parents

Langley Education Centre has reported a case of COVID-19, a school district announcement said.

The person was at the school on Wednesday, May 26.

READ ALSO: Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

Fraser Health staff have initiated contact tracing to identify any individuals who need to self-monitor for symptoms or self-isolate, the district said in an online statement.

“Some of you may be wondering who is connected to the case, what class, or cohort is impacted. Please note, for privacy reasons, we cannot give out further details. As always, our District is committed to protecting the privacy of all students, staff, and their families. We continue to take our direction from the Fraser Health Authority and trust their expertise in this public health process. “

Fraser Health said 10 Langley district schools have reported COVID cases since May 14, along with two independent Langley schools.

Highest numbers were reported by Aldergrove Community Secondary and Simonds Elementary, with five cases over the two-week period.

READ ALSO: Painful Truth: End of pandemic means end of roller coaster of punditry

As of May 28, the district has had 299 COVID-19 notifications in 42 schools since September, Supt. Gord Stewart reported.

“We are seeing a decline in school exposure notifications which is positive,” Stewart said.

“With cases still occurring in our schools, we must continue to follow all health and safety protocols such as the daily health check, physical distancing and proper handwashing.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley School District

Previous story
Tulsa Race Massacre long buried chapter of U.S. history
Next story
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

Just Posted

Undated Google Maps image of Langley Education Centre (file)
COVID case reported at Langley Education Centre

District issues advisory to parents

(Aldergrove Star files) (Aldergrove Star files)
RYAN’S REGARDS: Everyone’s a hero with a phone at the ready

Every social interaction seems to come with cell phones documenting the situation

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 30

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Bill and Arlene Pike are Langley pioneers, having lived most of their lives here, and found out on May 25 that they are Seniors of the Year for their contributions to the community. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langely senior of the year honours come on birthday

Arlene and Bill Pike were selected year’s winners for all the way they give back

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating to wild salmon” :Matriarch

Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers rally against Fairy Creek blockades

‘We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal,’ says Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Most Read