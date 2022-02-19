COVID cases are far down from more than 900 at the end of December. (BCCDC/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

COVID cases are far down from more than 900 at the end of December. (BCCDC/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

COVID cases continue slow decline in Langley

There were fewer than 150 cases in Langley last week

Langley’s COVID-19 numbers continued dropping as the Omicron wave receded last week.

Data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) showed there were 145 positive tests for COVID in Langley in the week from Feb. 6 to 12. It was the second week in a row with numbers below 200.

Langley saw 936 cases in its worst week, at the end of December.

Every community in the Fraser Health region saw a decline in the total number of positive tests. The positivity rate – the percentage of tests that are positive out of those administered – was down to 9.8 per cent as of Feb. 15, from a high of more than 25 per cent at the peak of the Omicron wave.

BCCDC records showed that 87 per cent of Langley residents over the age of five have at least one vaccination shot against COVID, 82 per cent have at least two. Among eligible adults, 54 per cent have received a third booster dose.

READ ALSO: BC health officials expected to announce plan for easing some COVID-19 restrictions

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19Fraser HealthLangley

Previous story
Petition calls for B.C. capital to enforce noise bylaw on Freedom Convoy

Just Posted

COVID cases are far down from more than 900 at the end of December. (BCCDC/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
COVID cases continue slow decline in Langley

Museum president Bruce Friesen greeted visitors on to the Canadian Museum of Flight free Family Day weekend 2021 (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley residents still have options when it comes to Family Day activitis

Kodiaks forward Massimo Ranallo goes around an Outlaw Feb. 9 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community arena. Aldergrove won 4-2. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove Kodiaks edged out of PJHL playoffs

Local nursery inviting gardening enthusiasts to their tool sharpening event. Donations will benefit Langley Food Bank. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley nursery to raise funds by sharpening tools for green thumbs