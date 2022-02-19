COVID cases continue slow decline in Langley

There were fewer than 150 cases in Langley last week

Langley’s COVID-19 numbers continued dropping as the Omicron wave receded last week.

Data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) showed there were 145 positive tests for COVID in Langley in the week from Feb. 6 to 12. It was the second week in a row with numbers below 200.

Langley saw 936 cases in its worst week, at the end of December.

Every community in the Fraser Health region saw a decline in the total number of positive tests. The positivity rate – the percentage of tests that are positive out of those administered – was down to 9.8 per cent as of Feb. 15, from a high of more than 25 per cent at the peak of the Omicron wave.

BCCDC records showed that 87 per cent of Langley residents over the age of five have at least one vaccination shot against COVID, 82 per cent have at least two. Among eligible adults, 54 per cent have received a third booster dose.

