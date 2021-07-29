COVID cases creep up in Langley

The province is seeing a resurgence, but the Interior is faring the worst

Langley’s weekly coronavirus infection numbers continued to tick up for the second week in a row as cases rise slowly in the Lower Mainland, and rapidly in the B.C. Interior.

In the week from July 18 to July 24, BC Centre for Disease Control numbers showed Langley had 16 cases of COVID-19.

That’s up from 12 the week before, and four the week before that.

B.C. is seeing a resurgence in coronavirus cases as restrictions on many activities have been lifted, while the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading rapidly, particularly among those without vaccinations.

However, the biggest increase in the numbers has been localized to the Interior Health Region. The province resumed mask-wearing rules and some other precautions for the Kelowna area this week.

The same week Langley had 16 cases, the Central Okanagan had 153. The provincial hot spot, based on cases per population, was Castlegar, which had 29 cases.

Vast areas of the province, including much of Vancouver Island and Northern and Coastal B.C., still had few to no cases.

Langley’s neighbourhoods saw widely varying rates of transmission as well.

According to the BCCDC stats, the daily case rate per 100,000 people stood at zero in Langley City and Aldergrove over the July 20-26 week.

South Langley Township, Brookswood/Murrayville, Willoughby, and Walnut Grove/Fort Langley all had rates of one.

Only North Langley Township, a largely rural area, had a sharply higher rate, at five per 100,000 per day.

By comparison, the case rate in the Central Okanagan was 15.

