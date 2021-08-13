COVID cases keep rising in Langley’s neighbourhoods

Langley had 63 cases of COVID in the last week, up from 37 the week before, and local transmission rates are worse than most of our neighbouring communities. (BCCDC)

Langley’s COVID case rate continued to get worse over the last week even as vaccinations barely inched up by one per cent.

According to data released on Wednesday, Aug. 11 by the BC Centre for Disease Control, Langley had 63 cases of COVID-19 in the last week for which data was available, stretching from Aug. 1 to 7. That’s up from 37 the week before, which was more than double the rate of the week before that.

Langley is now seeing between five and 10 cases per 100,000 local residents per day, a faster rate of transmission than most of Langley’s immediate neighbours, including Surrey, Abbotsford, and Maple Ridge.

As of Aug. 10, 81 per cent of Langley’s eligible population, those over age 12, has received their first dose of vaccine against the coronavirus.

That’s up just one per cent from the week before, and is below the provincial rate as of Wednesday, of 82.2 per cent of eligible people 12 and over who have had at least one shot.

The lowest case rate for new COVID-19 infections by neighbourhood in Langley was in the City, where it was two cases per 100,000 people per day.

In South Langley Township and North Langley Township, the rate was three per day, in Aldergrove it was six, in Walnut Grove-Fort Langley and Brookswood-Murrayville it was seven, and in Willoughby it was eight.

The overall community rate for the week of Aug. 3 to 9 was six cases per day, up from four per day for the previous week.

Rates were noticeably lower in most neighbourhoods in Surrey, which also have higher vaccination rates than Langley.

For example, Whalley has a case rate of one.

Langley’s overall case rate is higher than Abbotsford, North Surrey, New Westminster, Delta, Maple Ridge, and the Tri-Cities.

Surrey’s rate of eligible residents with their first shot is 86 per cent, New Westminster and the Tri-Cities is 85 per cent, and

The highly contagious Delta variant is spreading rapidly in B.C.

On Wednesday afternoon, B.C. announced 536 new cases. Just a month ago, cases were in the double-digits across B.C.

Multiple countries are seeing huge increases in infections as the Delta variant spreads.

READ MORE: Langley COVID numbers more than double from last week

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley