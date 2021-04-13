COVID cases recorded at 5 Langley schools

Five more Langley schools recorded new cases of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, families of Peterson Road Elementary, James Hill Elementary, Walnut Grove Secondary, Gordon Greenwood Elementary and H.D. Stafford Middle schools were all notified by the Langley School District of a COVID-19 exposure.

Families of Walnut Grove Secondary were sent two separate letters.

“Our school and district will continue to work closely with Fraser Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community,” the district said in a statement.

A COVID-positive individual was at Peterson Road Elementary on March 31 and April 1, at James Hill Elementary on April 6, at Walnut Grove Secondary on April 6, 7, 8 and 9, at Gordon Greenwood on April 7, 8, and 9, and at H.D. Stafford Middle on April 7, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” they said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless directed otherwise, parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday there were 14 Langley schools on the exposure list.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

