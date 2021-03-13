COVID cases reported at Richard Bulpitt Elementary School in Langley

Said to be self-isolating at home

Two COVID exposure notices have been issued for Richard Bulpitt Elementary School at 20965 77A Ave.

A notice from the school district on Friday, March 12, said Fraser Health Authority has confirmed members of the Richard Bulpitt Elementary School community have tested positive for COVID-19.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.”

Fraser Health Authority released a statement that someone with COVID-19 was at Richard Bullpit Elementary on March 8, 9 and 10.

A separate statement said someone with COVID-19 was at the school on March 5.

Our District has sent home two COVID-19 notification letters to the Richard Bulpitt Elementary school community today.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the FHA notice said.

“The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

A public health risk assessment is underway.

Staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with the case will receive a phone call or letter with instructions to self-isolate.

Some staff or students may be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, the notice said.

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” a district statement advised.

”Richard Bulpitt Elementary School will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

