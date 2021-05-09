COVID cases reported at three more Langley schools

New COVID-19 cases have been reported at three Langley schools.

Notices were sent Saturday, May 8 to parents of students at James Kennedy Elementary, Simonds Elementary/U-Connect and Langley Secondary schools.

They advised someone who tested positive for the coronavirus was at James Kennedy Elementary on May 3, someone with COVID-19 was at Simonds Elementary/U Connect school, on May 3, 4, 5 , and someone was at Langley Secondary School, Langley on April 27.

In each case, the person was said to be a member of the school community and was self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

A risk assessment is underway and they may receive further instructions, the notices said.

Staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with the case will receive a phone call or letter from Public Health with instructions to self-isolate.

Some staff or students may be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Case and contact management for an individual case is typically completed within 48 hours of Public Health receiving notice of a confirmed case of COVID-19. Unless directed otherwise, students are to continue to attend school and use the Daily Health Check supplied by the school to monitor for signs of COVID-19.

According to the Fraser Health Authority website as of Sunday, May 9, 22 Langley schools – 17 public and five independent – have reported cases since the last week of April.