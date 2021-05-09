James Kennedy Elementary (undated file)

James Kennedy Elementary (undated file)

COVID cases reported at three more Langley schools

James Kennedy Elementary, Simonds Elementary/U-Connect and Langley Secondary

New COVID-19 cases have been reported at three Langley schools.

Notices were sent Saturday, May 8 to parents of students at James Kennedy Elementary, Simonds Elementary/U-Connect and Langley Secondary schools.

They advised someone who tested positive for the coronavirus was at James Kennedy Elementary on May 3, someone with COVID-19 was at Simonds Elementary/U Connect school, on May 3, 4, 5 , and someone was at Langley Secondary School, Langley on April 27.

In each case, the person was said to be a member of the school community and was self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

READ ALSO: Working during a pandemic; what it’s like for two nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital

A risk assessment is underway and they may receive further instructions, the notices said.

Staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with the case will receive a phone call or letter from Public Health with instructions to self-isolate.

Some staff or students may be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

READ ALSO: For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Case and contact management for an individual case is typically completed within 48 hours of Public Health receiving notice of a confirmed case of COVID-19. Unless directed otherwise, students are to continue to attend school and use the Daily Health Check supplied by the school to monitor for signs of COVID-19.

According to the Fraser Health Authority website as of Sunday, May 9, 22 Langley schools – 17 public and five independent – have reported cases since the last week of April.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park
Next story
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 9

Just Posted

James Kennedy Elementary (undated file)
COVID cases reported at three more Langley schools

James Kennedy Elementary, Simonds Elementary/U-Connect and Langley Secondary

Monica Newman has been part of the Langley Walk for more than 40 years, both as a participant and more recently as a volunteer, collecting badges for each year. (Langley Advance Times files)
59th annual Langley Walk goes virtual again

For the second year running, the historic community event has had to morph due to COVID

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 9

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Nurses Ann Bason and Brandon Hunt stand outside the new Langley Memorial Hospital entrance (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Working during a pandemic; what it’s like for two nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital

COVID has changed a lot, but not their devotion to their profession

Kay Palmer and Doris Riedweg were nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital for several years. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Retired Langley nurses loved caring careers

Langley Hospital Heritage Committee members share historical perspective for National Nurses Week

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
IHIT investigating after man killed in Burnaby shooting

Police looking for more information on fatal shooting

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People pass the red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall mourning those who have died, opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. On May 3, the British government announced that only one person had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth
For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Britain, like Canada, is one of the only countries in the world to delay second doses for several months

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th point this season with Leon Draisaitl (29) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, May 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

NHL scoring leader needs just 53 games to reach century mark

Nuns of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, carry some of her relics during a vigil of prayer in preparation for the canonization of Mother Teresa in the St. John in Latheran Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. In which city did she do much of her charitable work? (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
QUIZ: How much do you know about these motherhood issues?

In honour of Mother’s Day, take this 10-question quiz

Twenty-nine staff members at Sunrise Poultry Processors Ltd. in Newton have tested positive for the virus, according to an information bulletin from Fraser Health Saturday (May 8). The health authority issued a 10-day closure order, effective May 7. (Image: Google Maps)
29 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Surrey poultry processing plant

Meantime, outbreak over at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Most Read