COVID cases reported at two Langley schools

Latest report brings the number to 17 at 11 schools on exposure list

New COVID cases have been reported at Richard Bulpitt Elementary and Parkside Centennial Elementary schools in Langley.

On Friday, the school district sent a letter to families to notify them that a person within the school community had tested positive for coronavirus at both schools.

A person with COVID-19 was at Parkside Centennial Elementary, at 3300 – 270th St. in Aldergrove on Friday, Jan. 29, the letter said.

And a person with COVID-19 was at Richard Bulpitt Elementary school, at 20965 – 77A Ave. on the same date.

READ MORE: B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

“If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es)” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools .

READ MORE: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19” said a Fraser Health statement.

“The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to the Richard Bulpitt and Parkside Centennial Elementary school communities today. Thank you to staff, @FraserHealth, and families for your support. Read here: https://t.co/GQGCNSgcjA #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/8WooBgfBKc — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) February 6, 2021

The health authority asks parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Friday evening there were 17 cases reported at 11 schools in Langley on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 school exposure list at www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures, including one independent school.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District