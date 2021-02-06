COVID cases reported at two Langley schools

New COVID cases have been reported at Richard Bulpitt Elementary and Parkside Centennial Elementary schools in Langley.
On Friday, the school district sent a letter to families to notify them that a person within the school community had tested positive for coronavirus at both schools.
A person with COVID-19 was at Parkside Centennial Elementary, at 3300 – 270th St. in Aldergrove on Friday, Jan. 29, the letter said.
And a person with COVID-19 was at Richard Bulpitt Elementary school, at 20965 – 77A Ave. on the same date.
“If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es)” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools .
“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19” said a Fraser Health statement.
“The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”
Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to the Richard Bulpitt and Parkside Centennial Elementary school communities today. Thank you to staff, @FraserHealth, and families for your support. Read here: https://t.co/GQGCNSgcjA #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/8WooBgfBKc
— Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) February 6, 2021
The health authority asks parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.
As of Friday evening there were 17 cases reported at 11 schools in Langley on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 school exposure list at www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures, including one independent school.
