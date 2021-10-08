COVID cases shut down Grade 6 at Langley school

There were 14 cases in a brief span of time, most in one class

Grade 6 students at Langley Christian had to go home until Oct. 10 because of a number of cases in the school. (Langley Advance Times files)

Several Langley schools have seen more than half a dozen cases of COVID since late September, including one independent school that had to close down its Grade 6 class.

Over a couple of days, Langley Christian School saw 14 cases in its middle school, said Adam Woelders, the head of schools for the schools, which run from elementary through high school.

Fraser Health ordered all the school’s Grade 6 students to stay home until Oct. 10, Woelders said.

Other than those cases, he said the schools have been seeing approximately normal numbers of cases compared to other schools in the Lower Mainland.

He noted that there have been very few cases above the Grade 6 level, as students age 12 and up can be vaccinated, while students under 12 cannot be vaccinated yet. Until last week, there hadn’t been any cases known among high school students at LCS, said Woelders.

There have been several public schools in Langley that have seen a significant number of notifications due to COVID exposures, according to Fraser Health’s website, and to the independent COVID tracker projects that have emerged this fall to gather reports of cases in schools.

In Langley, Ecole Belmont and Uplands Elementary have both had seven exposure events between Sept. 21 and Sept. 29, according to Fraser Health’s tracking website.

Alice Brown and James Kennedy Elementary have also had at least five exposure events over the same amount of time.

Most of the exposures are happening at the elementary level. Aldergrove Community Secondary, Langley Secondary, and Walnut Grove Secondary have had a few exposure incidents each, but fewer than many elementary schools despite having much larger complements of staff and students.

