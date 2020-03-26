Banging drums, pots, and more – noises could be heard tonight as some Langley City residents make noise to show thanks to local health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak. (Langley Advance Times)

COVID commotion in the City

Nightly, at 7 p.m. many Langley residents make some noise to say thanks to frontline workers

To onlookers unaware of the current health care crisis rocking the globe, it might have looked like New Year’s Eve had arrived early.

Langley City residents were out on their front stoop sounding off air horns and car horns, banging on drums and pots, or simply clapping their hands tonight (March 26) at exactly 7 p.m.

READ MORE: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

It’s part of a growing ground swell movement designed to show appreciation for the first responders (and particularly the health care staff) who are leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines.

.

NEARBY: Police officers blast sirens in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to support health care workers

.

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

CoronavirusLangley City

With B.C. schools closed to most, teachers reach tentative three-year deal

Most Read