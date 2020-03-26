COVID commotion in the City

To onlookers unaware of the current health care crisis rocking the globe, it might have looked like New Year’s Eve had arrived early.
Langley City residents were out on their front stoop sounding off air horns and car horns, banging on drums and pots, or simply clapping their hands tonight (March 26) at exactly 7 p.m.
It’s part of a growing ground swell movement designed to show appreciation for the first responders (and particularly the health care staff) who are leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines.
