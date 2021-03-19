COVID exposure alert issued for Langley school, Superstore

No public exposure alerts are currently issued for the community

The latest COVID-19 cases reported in Langley include an exposure at a school and a local grocer.

On Thursday, the Langley School District sent a COVID-19 notification letter to families of Langley Fine Arts informing them an individual within the school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the school district said. “Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

A COVID-positive individual was at the school on March 5, according to the health authority.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

This is the second exposure alert issued for the school this week.

On Sunday, the school district issued an alert after an individual who tested positive for the virus was at the school on March 8, 9, and 10.

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

“A public health risk assessment is underway and you may receive further instructions,” Fraser Health said.

As of Friday there are seven Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

On Thursday, Loblaws announced a COVID-19 exposure at the Langley Superstore located at 19851 Willowbrook Dr.

Two employees at the business tested positive for coronavirus, the company reported.

“The last day the team members worked was on March 5 and March 9,” Loblaws said.

Fraser Health has not listed the Langley Superstore as a site of public exposure.

