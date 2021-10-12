COVID exposures reported at 28 Langley schools over two-week period

Undated Google Maps image of Glenwood School in Langley, which reported the most COVID exposures of any Langley school over a two-week period, according to the Fraser Health Authority. (Google)

Fraser Health Authority (FHA) has reported COVID exposures at 28 Langley schools between Sept. 21 and Oct. 7.

Within Langley School District No. 35, 25 schools reported exposures.

Glenwood Elementary had the highest number, 12, during that period, according to the FHA online school notifications tracker.

It was the second highest Fraser Health school district numbers after Surrey.

Three Langley independent schools – St Catherine’s Catholic Elementary, Langley Christian and Credo Christian Elementary – reported multiple exposures during the same period.

Earlier, Langley Superintendent of Schools Gord Stewart announced that, effective Oct. 4, all K-12 students would be required to wear a mask inside a school building, including while at their desks and on buses, in accordance with new provincial guidelines.

“The health and safety of all students, staff and school communities is our top priority,” Stewart said.

“The Langley School District is continuing to take direction from the Ministry of Education and Fraser Health Authority with regards to the novel coronavirus.”

Langley school board offices are open to the public, as are recreation facilities on all sites. Playgrounds are open as well.

As of Sept. 21, rental and booking of school district sites by community user groups began to gradually resume.

A from the district about applying for rentals said it “continues to follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines as directed by the Provincial Health Office and the Fraser Health Authority. These measures could be subject to change at any time.”

Langley school district serves about 23,000 students in 45 schools and employs over 3,000 teachers, support staff and administrators.

The online B.C. School COVID Tracker website posted an FHA notice of an Oct. 4 COVID exposure at the Bez Arts Hub live performance venue in Langley.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to Bez Arts for comment.

