Langley City Hall and Timms Community Centre. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City Hall and Timms Community Centre. (Langley Advance Times files)

COVID money comes to Langley City and Township

Millions of dollars in federal funding is arriving

Langley City and Township will receive millions of dollars in money distributed by Victoria from the federal Safe Restart Agreement.

The cash distribution means $4.15 million for Langley City and $7.6 million for Langley Township.

A total of $425 million is being distributed to municipal governments and regional districts across B.C.

Metro Vancouver, which includes Langley, is receiving $2.3 million.

The cash is intended to provide help to governments facing revenue shortfalls and additional expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount of funding is not based on population, but is determined by a population-based formula, with smaller communities receiving more per capita than larger ones.

That’s why Langley City, which has about 25 per cent of the population of the Township, received approximately 53 per cent as much funding.

“I am very pleased to see the speed at which the federal and provincial governments have delivered this funding to local governments in B.C.,” said Brian Frenkel, UBCM president. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, local governments have taken steps to manage costs and rethink budgets, but communities are contending with significant revenue shortfalls. These funds will be available for immediate use and provide greater clarity as budgets are developed for the coming year.”

CoronavirusLangleyLangley CityLangley Townshipmunicipal politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LMH, Fort Langley seniors facility hit with new COVID outbreaks
Next story
INTERACTIVE MAP/GRAPHS: Vancouver Island and Vancouver see jump in new COVID-19 cases over last week

Just Posted

St. John Ambulance has issued a public warning about an apparent fraudster claiming to be collecting for the charity in Langley (St. John Facebook image)
Door-to-door collection for St. John Ambulance in Langley conducted without permission, charity says

Anyone with information asked to contact charity

Langley City Hall and Timms Community Centre. (Langley Advance Times files)
COVID money comes to Langley City and Township

Millions of dollars in federal funding is arriving

Trinity Western University nursing grad Gwendolyn Williams may work in Ontario but thanks to technology, can participate in the virtual graduation ceremony on Nov. 7, 2020 as the graduate student valedictorian. (TWU)
Langley university hosting virtual grad for more than 1,100 students today

Technology allows graduating students to take part online

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Fort Langley man calls on province to prioritize parks

Online reservation system was insufficient for dealing with reservation demand

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Kartar Rathour, 89, was injured after being pushed to the ground while walking in Abbotsford Friday. Submitted photo
Elderly Abbotsford man hospitalized after random assault by stranger

Grandson says 89-year-old has a fractured hip and faces surgery after being shoved to the ground

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

(Pixabay photo)
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Arthritis society’s call for government to make reducing wait times a priority

Most Read