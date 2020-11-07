COVID money comes to Langley City and Township

Langley City and Township will receive millions of dollars in money distributed by Victoria from the federal Safe Restart Agreement.

The cash distribution means $4.15 million for Langley City and $7.6 million for Langley Township.

A total of $425 million is being distributed to municipal governments and regional districts across B.C.

Metro Vancouver, which includes Langley, is receiving $2.3 million.

The cash is intended to provide help to governments facing revenue shortfalls and additional expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount of funding is not based on population, but is determined by a population-based formula, with smaller communities receiving more per capita than larger ones.

That’s why Langley City, which has about 25 per cent of the population of the Township, received approximately 53 per cent as much funding.

“I am very pleased to see the speed at which the federal and provincial governments have delivered this funding to local governments in B.C.,” said Brian Frenkel, UBCM president. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, local governments have taken steps to manage costs and rethink budgets, but communities are contending with significant revenue shortfalls. These funds will be available for immediate use and provide greater clarity as budgets are developed for the coming year.”

CoronavirusLangleyLangley CityLangley Townshipmunicipal politics