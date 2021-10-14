COVID numbers climb again in Langley

Infections caused by the delta variant have not yet begun to decline

Langley’s COVID numbers went up slightly again over the last week, according to data released Wednesday by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

In the week from Oct. 3 to 9, Langley saw 228 new positive tests for COVID-19, up from 220 the previous week, and from 199 the week before that.

A pattern established in recent weeks continued, with areas to the west of Langley seeing stable or, in some cases, lower incidences of new coronavirus infections, while areas to the east, including Mission and Abbotsford, still had higher case counts.

Surrey had 329 cases in the last week, up slightly from 325 the week before, and South Surrey also saw an increase to 90 from 73.

Delta, Richmond, and the Tri-Cities area saw slight declines, while Burnaby saw a slight increase.

In local neighbourhoods, he case rate – the rate of cases per day, per 100,000 residents – was worst in South Langley, at 36 cases in the most recent week of data, from Oct. 5 to 11.

Aldergrove/Otter’s case rate was not far behind at 35, and Langley City’s case rate was 27.

North Langley Township and Brookswood/Murrayville both had case rates of 20, Willoughby’s was 17, and Walnut Grove Fort Langley’s was six.

Langley remains below average when it comes to vaccination rates in the Fraser Health area.

As of Oct. 12, 87 per cent of eligible people in Langley have received at least their first shot. That’s up one per cent from the previous week.

South Surrey/White Rock, the Tri-Cities, Burnaby, New Westminster, North Surrey, and Delta all have higher uptake of vaccinations, with Delta the highest in the region at 94 per cent.

Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows also has an 87 per cent rate, Abbotsford is at 86 per cent, and Agassiz/Harrison, Mission, and Chilliwack are all below Langley’s rate. Hope still has the lowest vaccination rate in the health region, at just 77 per cent.

