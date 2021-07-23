Weekly COVID numbers in Langley went up last week. (BCCDC)

COVID numbers slowly rising in Langley

Numbers are going up across B.C., and right here

Weekly COVID numbers in Langley remain low compared to the peak of the third wave in the spring, but they are climbing as the province sees increased spread.

Langley recorded 12 cases in the week from July 11 to July 17, the most recent period for which the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has released information.

In the previous reporting period, Langley saw just four cases over a week.

Case rates – the average number of new infections per 100,000 people – were also on the upswing across Langley’s neighbourhoods.

In the last week, South Langley Township had the highest case rate, at seven.

North Langley Township had a case rate of four, and Willoughby had a case rate of two.

Brookswood/Murrayville, Langley City, and Walnut Grove/Fort Langley had a case rate of 1, and Aldergrove had zero cases.

Although the case rate was going up in many areas, the map of the Lower Mainland was noticeably patchy, with significant regions in the Tri Cities, Surrey, Delta, and Vancouver registering no cases over the week.

