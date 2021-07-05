COVID numbers still low in Langley

Almost all of the Lower Mainland is seeing low daily transmission rates

The light purple indicates a low level of daily COVID transmission, white areas had a case rate of zero. (BCCDC)

Transmission of COVID-19 in Langley’s neighbourhoods remained low, and most of Langley’s neighbours also saw numbers continue to fall over the week from June 22 to June 28, according to B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) data.

The average daily case rate per 100,000 people in Langley’s neighbourhoods ranged from three to zero during the week.

Walnut Grove/Fort Langley saw zero cases, while Willoughby, North Langley Township, Aldergrove/Otter, and Brookswood/Murrayville all had an average daily case rate per 100,000 people of one.

Langley City had a case rate of two and South Langley Township’s case rate was three.

The overall Langley average daily case rate dropped from two the week before to one in the most recent week.

While Langley’s decline is a continuation of the last couple of weeks of low numbers, neighbouring communities saw similar rates. Neighbourhoods in Abbotsford, Surrey, and Pitt Meadows ranged from zero to four per 100,000 residents.

Provincially, an ever-larger part of the province, including much of the north, Vancouver Island, and the Interior, showed levels at zero or barely above zero.

Windermere, with a case rate of 12, and Armstrong, at six, were the hot spots for transmission during the week.

In terms of total cases, in the week of June 13 to 19, the most recent for which data is available, Langley saw 21 total cases, compared to 71 for North Surrey and 50 for Abbotsford.

With the rapid vaccination campaign ramping up since April, COVID-19 infection numbers have crashed in B.C.

As of Thursday, there were 816 active cases of COVID-19 known in B.C., down from more than 10,000 at the peak in April.

READ MORE: COVID numbers in Langley a stark contrast to a month ago

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley