COVID outbreak at Fort Langley care home declared over

11 residents died and more than 60 residents and staff contracted the virus

Undated Google Maps image of Fort Langley Seniors Community at 8838 Glover Road. A COVID outbreak reported on Nov. 6 has claimed the lives of 11 residents, the Fraser Health Authority reported Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Google Maps)

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at the Fort Langley Seniors Community facility over.

The outbreak at the seniors living complex was first declared almost two months ago, after two residents tested positive, Fraser Health announced on Nov. 6.

The outbreak spread, and by mid-December, Fraser Health had confirmed that 11 residents had died.

There had been a total of 49 cases among residents and 16 cases among staff members by the end of December.

CoronavirusFort LangleyLangley