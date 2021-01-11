COVID outbreak declared over at Langley Chartwell Gardens

Undated Google Maps image of Chartwell Langley Gardens

Fraser Health Authority (FHA) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Chartwell Langley Gardens in Langley. With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location, the authority said.

Chartwell Langley Gardens is an independent living, assisted living, and long term care site in Langley that is owned and operated by Chartwell Retirement Residences.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site.

READ MORE: ‘We have had enough’: B.C. Nurses’ petition condemns ‘hefty’ license fee hike

In addition, Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

Upon declaring the outbreak on December 30, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Langley resident tested for COVID and says health workers rock

At this time, the FHA said, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

