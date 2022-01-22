COVID outbreak over at Langley’s Chartwell Gardens

Chartwell was one of several local seniors homes and health facilities affected recently

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Chartwell Langley Gardens seniors residence over.

The outbreak was first declared on Dec. 30, with one resident announced as testing positive.

Fraser Health said they had implemented strategies to respond to the outbreak, and there were no longer any COVID cases at that site.

Chartwell also had an outbreak last April, as the vaccination campaign was in an earlier stage, when several staff members tested positive.

Multiple other locations around Langley have been affected by outbreaks over the last two months, including a ward at Langley Memorial Hospital.

The number of outbreaks at seniors homes, care homes, and hospitals had dropped to single digits a few months ago as the Delta wave of COVID-19 ebbed, but it shot up as the highly-infectious Omicron variant began spreading in the winter.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at several long term care facilities in Surrey, Langley

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19Fraser HealthLangley