COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID outbreak reported at Harrison Pointe seniors facility in Langley

Two residents and four staff members have tested positive, Fraser Health says

Two residents and four staff members at the Harrison Pointe seniors independent assisted living facility in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at this site, and a rapid response team is at the site. Communication with residents and families is underway.

Harrison Pointe, which includes assisted living services, is privately owned by Harrison Pointe Inc. The staff and residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in isolation at their homes.

READ ALSO: Langley school makes COVID-19 exposure list for second time

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has proactively implemented the following at the site:

· Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

· Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

· Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted.

· Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

· Residents, families and staff are being notified.

· Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and to support each facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.
Next story
Langley City mayor says her removal from Metro board of directors is example of continued in-fighting

Just Posted

Mozzarella found their “furever home” through Langley Animal Protection Society. (LAPS/Special to Aldergrove Star)
$28,000 raised for animals through Dream Vacation Lottery

Langley Animal Protection Society said it was their biggest year for this fundraiser

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID outbreak reported at Harrison Pointe seniors facility in Langley

Two residents and four staff members have tested positive, Fraser Health says

Langley City council voted to appoint councillor Gayle Martin (R) to the Metro Vancouver board of directors in place of mayor Val van den Broek (L). The decision was made at a closed-door meeting of council on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (file)
Langley City mayor says her removal from Metro board of directors is example of continued in-fighting

‘I’m not the mayor they wanted’ Val van den Broek says of the council members who voted against her

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Coronavirus sets back Langley murder trial for second day

The accused has been ill and is still being tested to make sure she does not have COVID-19

(Black Press Media photo)
Spectators urged to stay home on Remembrance Day

Aldergrove legion lounge will not be open, but organizers will livestream program Wednesday morning

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Google Maps)
Abbotsford care home now has 22 staff and 19 residents with COVID-19

Cases have grown since Tabor Home outbreak was announced Friday

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Letisha Reimer, 13, was fatally stabbed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford school killer says he saw ‘monsters’ when he stabbed 2 girls

Gabriel Klein testifies on first day of ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing

Sav Dhaliwal, Chair, Metro Vancouver Board of Directors. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Metro announces 56 hectares of new park land in Pitt Meadows

Plans to ‘create a vast and stunning park complex’

Most Read