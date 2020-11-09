COVID outbreak reported at Harrison Pointe seniors facility in Langley

Two residents and four staff members have tested positive, Fraser Health says

Two residents and four staff members at the Harrison Pointe seniors independent assisted living facility in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at this site, and a rapid response team is at the site. Communication with residents and families is underway.

Harrison Pointe, which includes assisted living services, is privately owned by Harrison Pointe Inc. The staff and residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in isolation at their homes.

READ ALSO: Langley school makes COVID-19 exposure list for second time

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has proactively implemented the following at the site:

· Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

· Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

· Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted.

· Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

· Residents, families and staff are being notified.

· Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and to support each facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley