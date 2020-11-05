The medicine ward at Langley Memorial Hospital has been closed to admissions after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 today (Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020). (Langley Advance Times files)

COVID outbreak reported at Langley hospital

One staffer on the medicine unit was diagnosed, causing ward admissions to halt temporarily

A staffer at Langley’s hopsital has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health announced the outbreak early Thursday evening, confirming the individual who was diagnosed is from the medicine unit.

The outbreak has been limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions, Fraser Health’s media team announced, while at the same time confirming outbreaks involving one patient and one staff member at Ridge Meadows Hopsital, as welll as another incident at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford – Tabor Village.

RELATED: Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

The Taber announcement was made public during the news briefing with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry earlier today, but the hospital outbreaks are new.

“Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected units about the outbreaks, and in addition, have informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information. Langley Memorial Hospital and Ridge Meadows Memorial Hospital are working with essential visitors to the affected units on a case-by-case basis,” said the Fraser Health spokesperson.

Upon declaring the outbreaks, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

This comes after Henry confirmed 425 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 16,550 in B.C.

“Currently, 97 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation,” Henry said, once again pointing out that the largest number of cases are being reported in the Fraser Health region. There are 268 cases in that region, compared to 126 new cases in Vancouver Coastal, seven in the Island Health region, 18 in the Interior Health region, with six in the north.

“There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 273 deaths in British Columbia,” Henry added.

“As cases rise, our greatest impact will be made through the small actions we take each day. Now, fewer faces make for safer spaces. By staying small, we can protect our well-being,” said B.C.’s top doc.

“We need everyone to help slow the spread of the virus by staying local, only spending time with our household or at most, our safe six and by following the safety basics – at work, at school and at home,” Henry said. “The foundational layers of protection and provincewide orders in place throughout B.C. are our steady guideposts to help chart our path forward.”

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital involves single patient

A previous outbreak at the Langley hospital in late summer involved a patient who had since been discharged and later showed symptoms. The incident resulted in the unit being closed for a time and all the staff and patients were tested for potential exposure.

